Crewe hoping Madger Gomes will be fit for Cambridge clash

Crewe hope Madger Gomes will be fit to make his debut against Cambridge on Saturday.

The midfielder was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Plymouth in midweek after suffering with a similar non-Covid illness to the one that ruled J’Neil Lloyd-Bennett and Terrell Thomas out of the previous match.

Crewe are likely to be without striker Callum Ainley again because of a hamstring problem.

Chris Long and Ben Knight will both remain on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

Cambridge could again be without Wes Hoolahan.

The midfielder has missed the last three matches with chest and knee injuries but Us boss Mark Bonner was hopeful he would return to training this week.

Bonner could make changes to freshen up his side after two high intensity games over the last week.

Twenty-year-old Jubril Okedina could come back in after starting the game against Fleetwood last weekend.