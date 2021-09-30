Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jurgen Klopp ‘loves the idea’ of 61,000 fans packing Anfield as expansion begins

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 5:57 pm
Another 7,000 seats are set to be added as part of the Anfield Road Stand expansion (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp cannot wait to see more fans crank up the atmosphere inside Anfield as the club broke ground on the project to increase capacity to more than 61,000.

With planning permission granted in June and enabling works taking place throughout the off-season, Klopp joined the ceremony on Thursday to officially mark the start of the expansion, which was also attended by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush.

An additional 7,000 seats are set to be incorporated into the Anfield Road Stand, which is expected to be completed in time for the 2023-24 campaign.

Speaking as he placed the first spade in the ground, Klopp said: “Everything is better with fans. I can’t imagine how 61,000 supporters will feel, we love the idea.

“With the great history of this club, it’s incredible that we are building the future too.”

The building work, which involves a re-route of Anfield Road itself, will take place throughout the season while matches continue to be played.

The lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand will be retained and refurbished, with a new upper tier built above.

Artist’s impression of Liverpool’s proposed Anfield Road Stand redevelopment
The expanded structure will include improved concourses and sports-bar lounge hospitality facilities (Liverpool FC Handout/PA)

The expanded structure, which will be similar in design to the Main Stand and will include improved concourses and sports-bar lounge hospitality facilities, is expected to support around 400 matchday roles in addition to the 2,200 which currently exist.

It will also feature additional pedestrian routes into Stanley Park and include “historical design references”.

Buckingham Group Contracting Limited has been appointed principal contractor. They will work closely with the Red Neighbours initiative and also employment groups in the area having entered into a commitment to offer work experience, apprenticeships, graduate placements and jobs to local people.

Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes told the club’s website: “Today marks the beginning of an important new chapter in our history, and one which will see us being able to bring more of our supporters into Anfield.

“I am delighted we can celebrate this significant milestone together with the many people who have contributed to this process.

“I look forward to celebrating further success with 61,000 fans when the stand is finished.”

