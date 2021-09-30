Plymouth clash comes too soon for Lincoln forward Chris Maguire

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton expects to pick from the same squad for the Sky Bet League One clash with Plymouth.

Forward Chris Maguire is close to returning to action but Saturday is set to come too soon.

Appleton was particularly unhappy with his strikers in Tuesday’s defeat by Morecambe, hauling Hakeen Adelakun off at half-time.

Tom Hopper, Conor McGrandles and Joe Walsh all remain sidelined but Teddy Bishop could return to the starting line-up.

Plymouth are likely to be without Conor Grant and James Wilson.

Grant came off during the first half of Tuesday’s draw with Crewe because of a tight hamstring while defender James Wilson did not emerge for the second half after taking a blow to the head.

Midfielder Danny Mayor could return to the squad for the first time in seven weeks after recovering from a thigh injury.

George Cooper, meanwhile, could make his first appearance in the league since last December. The midfielder underwent knee surgery in January then suffered a related ankle injury but was an unused substitute in midweek.