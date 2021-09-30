Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Plymouth clash comes too soon for Lincoln forward Chris Maguire

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 6:08 pm
Chris Maguire is unlikely to feature for Lincoln (Richard Sellers/PA)
Chris Maguire is unlikely to feature for Lincoln (Richard Sellers/PA)

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton expects to pick from the same squad for the Sky Bet League One clash with Plymouth.

Forward Chris Maguire is close to returning to action but Saturday is set to come too soon.

Appleton was particularly unhappy with his strikers in Tuesday’s defeat by Morecambe, hauling Hakeen Adelakun off at half-time.

Tom Hopper, Conor McGrandles and Joe Walsh all remain sidelined but Teddy Bishop could return to the starting line-up.

Plymouth are likely to be without Conor Grant and James Wilson.

Grant came off during the first half of Tuesday’s draw with Crewe because of a tight hamstring while defender James Wilson did not emerge for the second half after taking a blow to the head.

Midfielder Danny Mayor could return to the squad for the first time in seven weeks after recovering from a thigh injury.

George Cooper, meanwhile, could make his first appearance in the league since last December. The midfielder underwent knee surgery in January then suffered a related ankle injury but was an unused substitute in midweek.

