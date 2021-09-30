Scott Parker considering Cherries changes as Blades visit Bournemouth

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker must decide whether to make changes again for the home game against Sheffield United.

Parker promoted Jack Stacey, David Brooks and Morgan Rogers to his starting line-up for the goalless midweek draw at Peterborough.

Adam Smith, Ben Pearson and Jaidon Anthony all dropped to the bench and are pushing for recalls as Parker’s side bid to extend their unbeaten league start to 11 matches.

Midfielder Lewis Cook remains a long-term absentee as he works his way back from a knee ligament injury.

Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset could make his first appearance since the opening day of the season.

Mousset has struggled with injuries since limping out of the Blades’ home defeat by Birmingham in early August, but is expected to be included in the squad after returning to full training.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no new injury concerns after the midweek defeat at Middlesbrough.

Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge will play no part after missing the last four games due to a hamstring injury.