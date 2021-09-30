Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glen Kamara lawyer says Sparta Prague should be ’embarrassed’ by abuse

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 9:42 pm
Glen Kamara was booed by the crowd before being sent off against Sparta Prague (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Glen Kamara’s lawyer claimed Sparta Prague should be ’embarrassed’ by the treatment dished out to the Rangers midfielder in a stadium filled with schoolchildren.

Kamara was booed every time he got the ball months after Ondrej Kudela, of Sparta’s rivals Slavia, received a 10-game ban after UEFA found him guilty of racially abusing the Rangers player.

The Letna Stadium was originally meant to be shut for the Europa League game, which Sparta won 1-0, following a separate racist charge against the club after Monaco’s Aurelius Tchouameni was subjected to abuse from the stands last season.

UEFA instead agreed to a proposal for the game to go ahead in front of mainly schoolchildren with some accompanying adults, but booing was audible any time Kamara touched the ball.

The Finland international’s night went from bad to worse when he was sent off in the 74th minute, to huge cheers from the crowd, after receiving his second yellow card, for what looked a harsh decision after an aerial challenge.

Kamara’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said in a statement: “I had hoped when I heard of the stadium closure of Sparta Prague that both Glen and other black players wouldn’t have to put up with any abuse or racism and could just get on with playing football.

“But this evening should be an embarrassment for the Czech side that, despite their fans being banned, it still made little difference that the stadium was filled with 10,000 schoolchildren.

“A huge proportion of those children booed Glen’s every touch of the ball along with every other black player for Rangers. Tonight shows yet again that Prague has a serious problem with racism and as usual UEFA is nowhere to be seen.

“Glen and the Rangers players have shown total class, but no player should have to face this at their work and on the European stage.”

On the game, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admitted Sparta had looked the more threatening side but he was encouraged by his team’s general play.

“They have had one good chance from a set-play and took it, which we will look at, and we had two very similar chances,” Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“For large parts of the game we passed it very well and played with control.

“I still think we can be better around the box in terms of variety and trying to open a team up. Our keeper has been more busy than theirs.

“But when we went to 10 men and took more risks and played with more endeavour and desire, I thought we created more and still looked like we could rescue a point.”

The defeat left Rangers with no points from their first two games.

“We have to win the next game at home to Brondby to give ourselves an outside chance,” Gerrard added.

