On This Day in 2009: Emmanuel Adebayor given suspended ban for goal celebration

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 6:09 am
Manchester City forward Emmanuel Adebayor sprinted the length of the pitch to celebrate scoring in front of the Arsenal fans (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor was given a suspended two-match ban and fined £25,000 by the Football Association following his goal celebration against former club Arsenal, on this day in 2009.

Togo international Adebayor had already served a three-match suspension for violent conduct in a separate incident during the 4-2 victory at Eastlands on September 12.

There was the possibility of further disciplinary action after Adebayor had sprinted the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of visiting Arsenal fans following his goal with 10 minutes left.

Adebayor was at Wembley to admit a charge of improper conduct at a Football Association regulatory commission hearing.

The player’s acceptance of his behaviour was taken into account – as was, crucially, the conduct of Arsenal supporters, who were themselves criticised for personal abuse of Adebayor after he left the club during the previous summer transfer window in a £25million deal.

“In reaching its decision the commission took into account his admission of the charge, public apology and the extremely provocative nature of the abuse he received,” read a statement from the FA.

Emmanuel Adebayor celebrates scoring for Arsenal
Emmanuel Adebayor developed into a key player for Arsenal, having signed from Monaco in January 2006 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“However, the commission also stated that players have a responsibility to conduct themselves in a proper manner and that such celebrations are unacceptable and have the potential to cause a serious public order incident.”

Adebayor went on to play for Real Madrid before moving to Tottenham in August 2012 following a loan spell.

He also later turned out for Crystal Palace before stints in Turkey at Basaksehir and Kayserispor, with his last club being Paraguayan Primera Division outfit Olimpia Asuncion.

