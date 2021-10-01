Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Evan McPherson strikes again as Cincinnati Bengals beat Jacksonville Jaguars

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 6:25 am
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal (Michael Conroy/AP)
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal (Michael Conroy/AP)

Evan McPherson scored his second game-winning field goal of the season as the Cincinnati Bengals saw off the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21.

The Jaguars had early success on the ground, with James Robinson scoring with a six-yard run in the first quarter and quarterback Trevor Lawrence diving in to make it 14-0 at half-time.

But the home side stepped up in the third, erasing the deficit with Joe Burrow finding CJ Uzomah with a 22-yard pass, and Joe Muxon rushing to draw things level going into the final 15 minutes.

Robinson had his second TD of the day to put the Jags up by seven, but Burrow connected with Uzomah from 31-yards to level proceedings.

Burrow then led a 10-play, 73-yard drive capped by McPherson splitting the uprights as the Bengals improve to 3-1.

