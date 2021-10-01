Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Terry Butcher calls for heading to be ‘phased out’ of football

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 9:35 am
Terry Butcher makes an aerial challenge in England’s 1982 World Cup match against hosts Spain (PA Archive)
Heading should be phased out of football, former England defender Terry Butcher has said.

Butcher was the epitome of the tough centre-back in his playing days and once famously played on for England in a World Cup qualifier against Sweden despite bleeding profusely from a head wound.

He feels the time has now come for the sport to move away from heading and said aerial collisions had the potential to be “catastrophic”.

A number of high-profile players have been diagnosed with dementia in later life, including former Manchester United forward Denis Law who insists repeated heading of the ball damaged his brain.

Denis Law says repeated heading has damaged his brain
Denis Law says repeated heading has damaged his brain (PA Archive)

Butcher said: “Eventually I want to see football have no heading, phase heading out.

“I think you’ve got to do it gradually. I think you have to be very careful but I think you have to look at safety, you have to look at families losing their loved ones too early.

“I’d like to see it phased out. I think it’s something that has been strong particularly in Britain with the way that we used to play, but not so much now.

“I think it’s something that we can do without and then it would rule out the trauma of heading a football, particularly at pace, you’ve got to get some brain trauma in there because your brain is going to rattle against your skull, it’s not good.”

The football authorities in England introduced a limit of 10 “higher force” headers per week in training for the adult game, from professional through to grassroots, in the summer.

In February last year guidance was also issued for under-18s football, including advice to avoid heading altogether for under-11s.

Butcher told the BBC’s Sports Desk podcast: “I don’t think that people actually realise the importance of this and realise that there’s something in football that can be catastrophic for players in the future.

“Injuries – broken legs, cruciate you all recover from them and you recover very well generally. But you don’t recover and you’ll never recover from a real huge and heavy brain trauma, huge and heavy brain impact.”

Football’s concussion protocols have been described as “a shambles” by brain injury specialist Professor Willie Stewart, the leader of the FIELD study which found in 2019 that professional footballers were three and a half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than age-matched members of the general population.

The game’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board, is trialling additional, permanent concussion substitutes in competitions around the world including the Premier League.

