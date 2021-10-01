Sport Garath McCleary, Daryl Horgan and Jordan Obita could be recalled by Wycombe By Press Association October 1, 2021, 9:52 am Garath McCleary could return to Wycombe’s starting XI (Tess Derry/PA) Garath McCleary, Daryl Horgan and Jordan Obita are pushing for recalls as Wycombe prepare to host Morecambe in Sky Bet League One. The trio were given rests on the bench during the midweek win at Shrewsbury, with winger McCleary the only one to come on. Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has no fresh selection concerns. Midfielder Nick Freeman (knee) is the hosts’ only absentee. Morecambe remain without suspended midfielder Shane McLoughlin. McLoughlin sits out for the second successive game following his red card in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Accrington. Defender Greg Leigh will once again be absent due to a torn hamstring. Courtney Duffus (thigh), Jonathan Obika (hamstring) and Shayon Harrison (toe) are also sidelined for Morecambe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Troy Parrott on the spot as MK Dons beat Wycombe Liam Manning coy on crucial decision as MK Dons beat Wycombe Ten-man Morecambe earn thrilling draw with Accrington MK Dons boss Liam Manning could name unchanged side against Wycombe