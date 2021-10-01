Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Garath McCleary, Daryl Horgan and Jordan Obita could be recalled by Wycombe

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 9:52 am
Garath McCleary could return to Wycombe’s starting XI (Tess Derry/PA)
Garath McCleary could return to Wycombe’s starting XI (Tess Derry/PA)

Garath McCleary, Daryl Horgan and Jordan Obita are pushing for recalls as Wycombe prepare to host Morecambe in Sky Bet League One.

The trio were given rests on the bench during the midweek win at Shrewsbury, with winger McCleary the only one to come on.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has no fresh selection concerns.

Midfielder Nick Freeman (knee) is the hosts’ only absentee.

Morecambe remain without suspended midfielder Shane McLoughlin.

McLoughlin sits out for the second successive game following his red card in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Accrington.

Defender Greg Leigh will once again be absent due to a torn hamstring.

Courtney Duffus (thigh), Jonathan Obika (hamstring) and Shayon Harrison (toe) are also sidelined for Morecambe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal