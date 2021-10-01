Ross Sykes suspended as Accrington face Ipswich

Accrington will be without defender Ross Sykes due to suspension when they take on Ipswich.

The defender picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Oxford on Tuesday night.

Midfielder David Morgan is a doubt for Stanley as he continues to build fitness.

Joe Pritchard and Joel Mumbongo are still out for John Coleman’s side with injury.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook is unlikely to make many changes to the side that beat Doncaster 6-0 in midweek.

Kyle Edwards could be in contention for the Tractor Boys after recovering from a groin problem.

Midfielder Tom Carroll looks set to be rested with a hip problem.

Joe Pigott is also unlikely to feature for Ipswich after picking up a virus.