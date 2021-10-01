Sport Tom Anderson doubtful for Doncaster’s clash with MK Dons By Press Association October 1, 2021, 10:48 am Doncaster’s Tom Anderson has a 50-50 chance of being involved against MK Dons (Nigel French/PA) Doncaster defender Tom Anderson has a 50-50 chance of being involved in the visit of MK Dons at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday. The 28-year-old suffered concussion after being hit in the head with the ball during the second half of Rovers’ 6-0 loss to Ipswich on Tuesday. Centre back Joseph Olowu also suffered concussion in the same game and is unavailable for Saturday. Cameron John is ruled out with a back injury but Ethan Galbraith and John Bostock will both return from illness. Mo Eisa is in contention to start for MK Dons. The 27-year-old returned in the 72nd minute of their 3-3 draw with Fleetwood after missing Dons’ last five games. David Kasumu could also be named on the bench after making a cameo appearance on Tuesday on his return. Scott Twine will start once again after bagging a hat-trick in midweek. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scott Twine hat-trick not enough as MK Dons held by Fleetwood Scott Twine hat-trick not enough as MK Dons held by Fleetwood Simon Grayson hails Fleetwood’s battling qualities after rescuing MK Dons point Liam Manning has few injury issues ahead of MK Dons’ meeting with Fleetwood