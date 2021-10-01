Tom Anderson doubtful for Doncaster’s clash with MK Dons

Doncaster defender Tom Anderson has a 50-50 chance of being involved in the visit of MK Dons at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday.

The 28-year-old suffered concussion after being hit in the head with the ball during the second half of Rovers’ 6-0 loss to Ipswich on Tuesday.

Centre back Joseph Olowu also suffered concussion in the same game and is unavailable for Saturday.

Cameron John is ruled out with a back injury but Ethan Galbraith and John Bostock will both return from illness.

Mo Eisa is in contention to start for MK Dons.

The 27-year-old returned in the 72nd minute of their 3-3 draw with Fleetwood after missing Dons’ last five games.

David Kasumu could also be named on the bench after making a cameo appearance on Tuesday on his return.

Scott Twine will start once again after bagging a hat-trick in midweek.