Fleetwood still missing host of players for Charlton clash

Fleetwood are still without players due to long-term injury ahead of their game against Charlton.

Darnell Johnson is set to miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

Brad Halliday is also a long-term injury absentee for the Cod Army as he recovers from a knee ligament problem.

Winger Anthony Pilkington is unlikely to feature as he rebuilds his fitness from injury.

Jonathan Leko could be back available for Charlton ahead of their trip to Fleetwood.

The forward limped off against Bolton in midweek, but Charlton boss Nigel Adkins told the club website: “We hope Jonathan Leko will be fine for this weekend’s game, so it’s good news.”

Adkins is expected to change his squad again after making more alterations for the Bolton defeat.

Josh Davison could feature after breaking into the starting line-up against the Trotters and scoring the Addicks’ only goal of the game.