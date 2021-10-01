Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fleetwood still missing host of players for Charlton clash

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 11:23 am
Darnell Johnson is a long-term injury concern for Fleetwood (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Fleetwood are still without players due to long-term injury ahead of their game against Charlton.

Darnell Johnson is set to miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

Brad Halliday is also a long-term injury absentee for the Cod Army as he recovers from a knee ligament problem.

Winger Anthony Pilkington is unlikely to feature as he rebuilds his fitness from injury.

Jonathan Leko could be back available for Charlton ahead of their trip to Fleetwood.

The forward limped off against Bolton in midweek, but Charlton boss Nigel Adkins told the club website: “We hope Jonathan Leko will be fine for this weekend’s game, so it’s good news.”

Adkins is expected to change his squad again after making more alterations for the Bolton defeat.

Josh Davison could feature after breaking into the starting line-up against the Trotters and scoring the Addicks’ only goal of the game.

