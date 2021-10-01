Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling sidelined as Leeds take on Watford

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 11:24 am
Patrick Bamford, left, has not recovered from an ankle injury (Richard Sellers/PA)
Patrick Bamford, left, has not recovered from an ankle injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling for their home Premier League game against Watford.

Striker Bamford has not recovered from an ankle injury and right-back Ayling requires minor knee surgery, but winger Raphinha (hip) is available after being forced out of last week’s home defeat to West Ham and defender Diego Llorente (muscle strain) is also back in contention.

Germany defender Robin Koch remains sidelined with a troublesome pelvic injury and midfielder Adam Forshaw (muscle strain) is still out.

Watford midfielder Peter Etebo suffered a torn quad muscle in last weekend’s draw with Newcastle and is set to miss “four to five months” according to boss Xisco Munoz.

It is a blow for the Hornets but could see summer arrival Ozan Tufan handed a full debut at Elland Road.

Tom Cleverley will also be part of the travelling squad after he passed concussion return-to-training protocols following a blow to the face against the Magpies while goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann (knee) is fit again.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Phillips, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Shackleton, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Gelhardt, Drameh, McCarron.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Bachmann, Elliot, Femenia, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kabasele, Sierralta, Masina, Rose, Gosling, Louza, Cleverley, Kucka, Tufan, Sissoko, Sema, Sarr, Pedro, King, Fletcher, Dennis, Hernandez.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal