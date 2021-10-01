Injury problems mount for Bristol Rovers ahead of Swindon clash

Bristol Rovers have a range of injury issues as they prepare to face Swindon in Sky Bet League Two.

Striker Leon Clarke is a long-term injury concern for Rovers boss Joey Barton and is expected to undergo surgery on a hamstring problem.

Trevor Clarke is working his way back to fitness and the defender is making his return to full training.

Sam Nicholson is “a couple of weeks out” according to Barton after having a scan on his shin injury.

Swindon boss Ben Garner has a fully fit squad to choose from for the game.

Harry McKirdy is an option after returning to training this week from a thigh problem.

Jonny Williams is also back after sustaining a mild concussion in training last Friday.

Ryan East could also push to feature – he made the bench against Colchester last weekend after impressing Garner in training.