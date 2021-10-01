Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Injury problems mount for Bristol Rovers ahead of Swindon clash

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 11:42 am
Sam Nicholson is still recovering from his shin injury (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Sam Nicholson is still recovering from his shin injury (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Bristol Rovers have a range of injury issues as they prepare to face Swindon in Sky Bet League Two.

Striker Leon Clarke is a long-term injury concern for Rovers boss Joey Barton and is expected to undergo surgery on a hamstring problem.

Trevor Clarke is working his way back to fitness and the defender is making his return to full training.

Sam Nicholson is “a couple of weeks out” according to Barton after having a scan on his shin injury.

Swindon boss Ben Garner has a fully fit squad to choose from for the game.

Harry McKirdy is an option after returning to training this week from a thigh problem.

Jonny Williams is also back after sustaining a mild concussion in training last Friday.

Ryan East could also push to feature – he made the bench against Colchester last weekend after impressing Garner in training.

