Barnsley could be without Josh Benson and Aapo Halme against Millwall

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 11:58 am
Barnsley’s Josh Benson, right, was withdrawn from the warm-up before his side’s midweek defeat (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley could be without midfielder Josh Benson for their home game against Millwall.

Benson sustained an injury in the warm-up before the midweek home defeat to Nottingham Forest and will be monitored.

Defender Aapo Halme will also be assessed after missing out on Wednesday night due to a knock.

Boss Markus Schopp’s assistants Joseph Laumann and Tonda Eckert are still serving touchline bans and long-term absentees Mads Andersen and Carlton Morris (both knee) are still out.

Millwall pair Connor Mahoney and Mason Bennett are not expected to feature.

Winger Mahoney (hamstring) missed the midweek home win against Bristol City and forward Bennett (back) has been sidelined for three matches.

Defender Scott Malone will be monitored after being forced off in the closing stages on Wednesday night with a possible calf strain.

Jake Cooper is on stand-by if Malone fails to make it as the Lions bid to extend their unbeaten league run to seven games.

