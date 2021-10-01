Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mikel Arteta challenges his players to step up in Granit Xhaka’s absence

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 12:04 pm
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was forced off against Tottenham with a serious knee injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta expects other players to step in and make the most of an unexpected opportunity to cover for the extended loss of midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Swiss international Xhaka is facing up to three months of rehabilitation after suffering significant damage to the medial ligament in his right knee during the 3-1 win over north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Arteta hopes whoever is drafted into the side for Saturday’s trip to Brighton, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles having come on to replace Xhaka for the closing stages against Spurs, can rise to the challenge.

“It has to happen, there is no other choice,” the Arsenal boss said.

“There are players here that they are so willing to play and they had opportunities this season already and they have responded really well.

“It is another opportunity. It is a challenge for us because Granit is an important player, not only for the team, but for the squad – other players have to do it now.”

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were both on target against Spurs, with Arsenal racing into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 34 minutes.

Arteta hopes the young players can continue to be on the mark this season.

“When you are playing for top clubs, those individuals that are playing in forward positions have to decide football matches week in and week out, that is obviously related to scoring and assisting,” he said.

“It is a part of the game that we are trying to develop with them and it is getting better, so, hopefully they will be able to do that.”

Arsenal defender Ben White is in line to face his old club, the England international having left the Seagulls for a club-record sale in the region of £50million during the summer.

“I’ve been very impressed with how he handles the pressure and how he has handled the situation of coming through the Euros, (Arsenal) paying the big fee, the composure and the calmness that he has shown,” Arteta said.

“And as well, the willingness to learn, to improve, because he’s realised that he is still really young, still in the development process and there are things that he can improve.

“We are already enjoying (our time) together and we have to continue like that.”

Arsenal are looking to build on their upturn in fortunes after opening the campaign with successive league defeats.

Brighton sit sixth following the 1-1 draw at rivals Crystal Palace on Monday night, when Neal Maupay struck an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Graham Potter’s squad have maintained a promising start to the new season and are just a point off the top of the table heading into the weekend.

“They are playing well and getting the results that they deserve,” Arteta said.

“It is a really competitive match that we are looking ahead to and we know the importance of it.”

Arteta added: “[Graham Potter] changed a little bit their way of playing. They have been getting good results and have been very consistent in the way that they play.

“Credit to them and they are doing a good job.”

