Blackpool injury problems easing ahead of derby against Blackburn

Gary Madine and Demetri Mitchell could feature for Blackpool in the Lancashire derby against Blackburn.

The pair were brought back into the fold and handed their first starts of the season against Hull in midweek after recovering from injury.

Jordan Gabriel could also be involved as he returns to the squad following a period of self-isolation.

Grant Ward is still ruled out long-term after undergoing surgery on his Achilles.

Blackburn’s Ryan Nyambe will not feature as he follows concussion protocols.

The defender was substituted during the 3-2 loss against Huddersfield in midweek after sustaining a head injury colliding with Harry Toffolo.

Defender Darragh Lenihan is “touch and go” with a groin injury.

Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher are also doubts after struggling with injuries.