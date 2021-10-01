Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021
Sport

Blackpool injury problems easing ahead of derby against Blackburn

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 12:12 pm
Gary Madine started against Hull in midweek (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary Madine started against Hull in midweek (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gary Madine and Demetri Mitchell could feature for Blackpool in the Lancashire derby against Blackburn.

The pair were brought back into the fold and handed their first starts of the season against Hull in midweek after recovering from injury.

Jordan Gabriel could also be involved as he returns to the squad following a period of self-isolation.

Grant Ward is still ruled out long-term after undergoing surgery on his Achilles.

Blackburn’s Ryan Nyambe will not feature as he follows concussion protocols.

The defender was substituted during the 3-2 loss against Huddersfield in midweek after sustaining a head injury colliding with Harry Toffolo.

Defender Darragh Lenihan is “touch and go” with a groin injury.

Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher are also doubts after struggling with injuries.

