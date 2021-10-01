Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dominic Revan hoping to feature as Northampton take on Sutton

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 12:24 pm
Aston Villa loanee Dominic Revan is edging closer to a first appearance for Northampton (Rui Vieira/PA)
Northampton manager Jon Brady has no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Sutton in the Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Aston Villa loanee Dominic Revan is edging closer to a first appearance for the Cobblers.

The 21-year-old played 80 minutes during an intra-squad match in midweek as he continues his recovery from injury.

Otherwise, Brady has no fitness concerns and the rest of the squad is ready for the match.

Sutton will be without the injured Tobi Sho-Silva for the trip.

Goalkeeper Brad House is also sidelined, with Harry Palmer set to deputise after he was signed on a month-long deal as cover.

Palmer has had spells with Yeovil and Ebbsfleet and was most recently with Billericay.

Adam Lovatt has also returned to the squad after his month-long loan at Tonbridge.

