Dominic Revan hoping to feature as Northampton take on Sutton

Northampton manager Jon Brady has no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Sutton in the Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Aston Villa loanee Dominic Revan is edging closer to a first appearance for the Cobblers.

The 21-year-old played 80 minutes during an intra-squad match in midweek as he continues his recovery from injury.

Otherwise, Brady has no fitness concerns and the rest of the squad is ready for the match.

Sutton will be without the injured Tobi Sho-Silva for the trip.

Goalkeeper Brad House is also sidelined, with Harry Palmer set to deputise after he was signed on a month-long deal as cover.

Palmer has had spells with Yeovil and Ebbsfleet and was most recently with Billericay.

Adam Lovatt has also returned to the squad after his month-long loan at Tonbridge.