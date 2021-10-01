Fankaty Dabo returns from suspension as Coventry host Fulham

Coventry will have defender Fankaty Dabo available for the visit of Fulham on Saturday.

The defender has finished serving his three-match ban after receiving a red card in the 1-0 win over Cardiff earlier this month.

Manager Mark Robins could make changes after Coventry’s promising start to the season was dealt a blow when they were beaten 5-0 by Luton on Wednesday.

However, Viktor Gyokeres is expected to start up front as he already has seven goals for the season, three fewer than Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva will hope to have Joe Bryan and Antonee Robinson available for the game, although both have to be assessed ahead of the match.

Bryan suffered an impact injury on his back which seized up after the 3-1 win over Swansea on Wednesday, but he could still feature.

Robinson had a knock on his knee and missed the midweek match but will resume training, while Fabio Carvalho is not expected to return before the international break.

Fulham remain without Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete through long-term injury problems and it remains to be seen when the players are likely to return.