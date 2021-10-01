Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021
Steve Bruce ‘would not be surprised’ if rival clubs blocked Newcastle takeover

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 1:31 pm
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce takes his side to Wolves on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce takes his side to Wolves on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)

Steve Bruce would not be surprised if Newcastle’s Premier League rivals had tried to block a takeover which would have massively boosted their spending power.

Daniel Jowell, the QC acting for Mike Ashley’s St James Holdings Ltd in its legal battle with the organising body, claimed at a Competition Appeal Tribunal hearing this week that “a number of major clubs that control or strongly influence the Premier League” had joined media group beIN in lobbying against the proposed sale to a consortium funded in large part by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Asked if that would surprise him, Magpies head coach Bruce said: “Would it surprise me? No. No, it wouldn’t surprise me.

“You wouldn’t want another big player on the patch, would you, so it wouldn’t surprise me, no.”

Bruce has spent his entire reign at St James’ Park, which currently amounts to a little more than 26 months, waiting for significant developments in the seemingly never-ending saga of Ashley’s attempts to sell the club.

Amanda Staveley’s consortium, which includes the Saudi PIF and the Reuben Brothers, formally withdrew its £300million-plus offer in July last year with the financier blaming the Premier League’s failure to either approve or block the takeover on rival clubs after a 17-week wait for an answer.

Fans desperate to see the back of Ashley, whose two-pronged legal action also includes an arbitrations case due to be heard in January next year, are as keen as the sportswear magnate to see the deal resurrected.

However, Bruce insists neither he nor the players can afford to be distracted by what is happening behind the scenes.

He said: “A lot of them have been here a long time and it’s been whirling around, so I think it becomes tedious, if that’s the right word.

“I don’t think so. All that stuff, they can’t control. What they can do is train well, play well, win on a Saturday. That’s what they’re paid for.

“They’re professionals, so that’s what they’ve got to really focus their attention on rather than anything else.”

This weekend, the only focus will be on Saturday’s trip to Wolves, where Newcastle will attempt to finally secure their first win of the season at the seventh attempt in all competitions, although discontent among the fanbase has not been reflected in the boardroom, where support for the head coach remains intact.

However, Bruce said: “I can’t take that for granted, that’s for sure. I’ll get on with the job as best I can. I think we’ve played well of late, so the performances have been decent.

“We’ve got to keep those levels and of course more importantly, win a match, win a couple of matches if we can and let the noise quieten down a bit.”

