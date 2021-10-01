Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hull defender Lewie Coyle suspended for visit of Middlesbrough

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 1:53 pm
Hull’s Lewie Coyle is suspended for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Middlesbrough (Simon Marper/PA)
Hull defender Lewie Coyle will sit out Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough through suspension.

Coyle will serve a one-match ban after being sent off for a second bookable offence during Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool at the MKM Stadium and is likely to be replaced by Josh Emmanuel.

Striker Tom Eaves will hope for further involvement after scoring as a substitute in midweek, while midfielder Randell Williams is working his way back from a training ground knock.

However, Tigers boss Gran McCann will once again be without a series of players with midfielders George Honeyman and Tom Huddlestone and striker Josh Magennis still sidelined.

Boro manager Neil Warnock hopes to have the same squad at his disposal as he did for Tuesday evening’s 2-0 home win over Sheffield United.

Warnock will check on 36-year-old defender Sol Bamba, who played the full 90 minutes against the Blades, as well as a series of players with minor knocks and niggles, before making his decision.

However, he does not expect to have defender Anfernee Dijksteel or midfielder Onel Hernandez back at his disposal until after the international break.

In addition, defender Lee Peltier and midfielder Matt Crooks will both head into the game on four yellow cards and facing a ban if they pick up one more.

