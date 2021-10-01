Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021
Sport

Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera facing up to five months out with a hamstring injury

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 2:00 pm
Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera suffered a hamstring injury on his debut (David Davies/PA)


Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera is expected to be out for up to five months with a hamstring injury.

The defender, who had only recovered from a hamstring problem he suffered in the summer, was carried off just nine minutes into his debut against Tottenham last week and has had surgery.

Pedro Neto (knee) and Jonny (knee) remain long-term absentees but Rayan Ait-Nouri could return to face Newcastle after concussion.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will have none of his wounded troops back for the trip to Molineux.

Midfielder Joe Willock suffered no reaction to his surprise inclusion in the starting line-up for last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Watford a day after being ruled out with a toe injury, while Martin Dubravka is expected to return to training after a foot problem in the next week.

However, fellow keeper Freddie Woodman (hip), defenders Jamaal Lascelles (thigh) and Paul Dummett (calf), midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (also calf) and striker Callum Wilson (thigh) are still out.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Boly, Hoever, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Trincao, Traore, Podence, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Clark, Fernandez, Schar, Hayden, Ritchie, S. Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Murphy, Fraser, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle.

