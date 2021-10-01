Alan Judge among those expected to return for Colchester

Alan Judge is among a host of players expected to return to the Colchester line-up for the visit of Salford in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Judge was one of a number of players rested for his side’s EFL Trophy victory over West Ham United Under-21s on Tuesday night.

In that match, Chay Cooper and Armando Dobra impressed and could be pushing for more involvement with the first-team.

Goalkeeper Darren Smith could be back in contention after missing the last two matches through illness.

Salford forward Aramide Oteh could be pushing for a first start after his debut against Northampton.

The former QPR striker was signed by Salford on a short-term contract until January after being a free agent since his release from the west London club in the summer.

Oteh came on in the 75th minute against Northampton and hopes to have done enough to stay in the side.

Otherwise manager Gary Bowyer has no new injury concerns to contend with.