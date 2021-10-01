Aberdeen midfielder Teddy Jenks suspended for game with Celtic

Aberdeen are without midfielder Teddy Jenks for the visit of Celtic in the cinch Premiership on Sunday as he serves a suspension following his red card in last weekend’s defeat at St Mirren.

Attacker Marley Watkins is set to remain on the sidelines after missing the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

Defender Andy Considine is out until the turn of the year following knee surgery.

Ange Postecoglou will assess his Celtic squad ahead of the trip to Pittodrie.

Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi and captain Callum McGregor started the 4-0 Europa League defeat by Bayer Leverkusen at Parkhed on Thursday night after recovering from respective knee and hamstring injuries while Giorgos Giakoumakis came on to make his debut in the second half and could be in contention for a start.

Josip Juranovic (hamstring) is also out while working their way back are Mikey Johnston (niggle), Karamoko Dembele (ankle), James Forrest (unspecified), Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Christopher Jullien (knee).