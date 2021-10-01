Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Steven Gerrard has doubts about duo ahead of Rangers’ match against Hibernian

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 3:14 pm Updated: October 1, 2021, 3:26 pm
Steven Gerrard has injury concerns ahead of the visit of Hibernian (PA)
Steven Gerrard has injury concerns ahead of the visit of Hibernian (PA)

Rangers duo Connor Goldson and Juninho Bacuna are both doubts with knocks for the top of the cinch Premiership table clash with Hibernian at Ibrox on Sunday

Ryan Jack is making his way back following calf surgery.

Ryan Kent misses out with a hamstring injury and Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem. Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Hibs manager Jack Ross has doubts over the availability of key duo Kyle Magennis and Josh Doig after both players were forced off with knocks in last weekend’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

Jamie Murphy has returned to training after recovering ahead of schedule from a hamstring injury and the winger could be involved in the squad this weekend.

Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot) are all expected to remain on the sidelines until November at least.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]