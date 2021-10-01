Steven Gerrard has doubts about duo ahead of Rangers’ match against Hibernian

Rangers duo Connor Goldson and Juninho Bacuna are both doubts with knocks for the top of the cinch Premiership table clash with Hibernian at Ibrox on Sunday

Ryan Jack is making his way back following calf surgery.

Ryan Kent misses out with a hamstring injury and Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem. Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Hibs manager Jack Ross has doubts over the availability of key duo Kyle Magennis and Josh Doig after both players were forced off with knocks in last weekend’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

Jamie Murphy has returned to training after recovering ahead of schedule from a hamstring injury and the winger could be involved in the squad this weekend.

Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot) are all expected to remain on the sidelines until November at least.