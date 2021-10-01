Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Chelsea without injured defender Reece James for Southampton visit

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 3:16 pm
Reece James (pictured) will miss out for Chelsea and England through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Reece James (pictured) will miss out for Chelsea and England through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Reece James will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Southampton due to continued ankle trouble.

Boss Thomas Tuchel also revealed the full-back would miss next week’s World Cup qualifiers with England, despite having been called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad this week.

Mason Mount is fit after a minor knock, but N’Golo Kante (self-isolation) and Christian Pulisic (ankle) are also missing this weekend.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is closing in on a return to fitness and could even be in contention at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has yet to play this season due to a troublesome calf injury. He was on the bench for Saints’ opening-day defeat at Everton, before the problem flared up once more.

The visitors will be without Armando Broja, who is ineligible under the terms of his loan deal from Chelsea, while Jack Stephens (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Niguez, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Sarr.

Southampton (provisional squad): McCarthy, Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Walcott, Tella, A. Armstrong, Adams, Long, S. Armstrong.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal