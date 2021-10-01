Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Life without Michael Flynn starts with visit of Scunthorpe for Newport

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 3:19 pm
Michael Flynn has left his role as Newport boss just one day before their clash against Scunthorpe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newport will have to get used to life without manager Michael Flynn as they prepare to face Scunthorpe at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Flynn left his role as boss with immediate effect after four-and-a-half years at the helm but the Welsh side face a quick turnaround to get things sorted in time for the Sky Bet League Two match this weekend.

Scot Bennett will not be available for the Exiles after fracturing his metatarsal last month.

Goalkeeper Joe Day could return between the sticks after being named on the bench in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Barrow

Scunthorpe captain Harry Davis is in contention to return for their trip to South Wales.

The 30-year-old defender has been unavailable for the last two games after suffering from a head injury which required stitches against Exeter.

Harry Bunn will also return after a short spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Loft will feature for the first time in two months following a cheekbone injury sustained in the early stages of the season but Tyrone O’Neill and Tom Pugh will miss out this weekend.

