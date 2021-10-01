Vladimir Coufal in contention for West Ham return

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

The Czech Republic international missed Thursday’s Europa League win over Rapid Vienna due to a minor injury and, according to Hammers boss David Moyes, has “a chance” of featuring against the Bees.

Fellow full-back Ryan Fredericks also faces a late fitness test after suffering a groin issue in the Carabao Cup win at Manchester United on September 22.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has no new injury concerns ahead of his side’s trip across the capital to the London Stadium.

Ethan Pinnock was taken off inside the first half as Brentford scored a late equaliser to secure a 3-3 draw against league leaders Liverpool, although he is likely to be fit for Sunday.

Mads Sorensen and Josh Dasilva remain long-term absentees.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Randolph.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo, Fernandez, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jorgensen, Roerslev.