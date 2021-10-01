Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carlisle striker Tristan Abrahams doubtful against Forest Green

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 3:38 pm
Tristan Abrahams is a doubt for Carlisle (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tristan Abrahams is once again a doubt for Carlisle ahead of their Sky Bet League Two match against Forest Green.

The striker missed last Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Sutton because of a foot injury sustained in training and seems likely to be absent once more.

Danny Devine will be pushing for a starting berth after getting more than an hour under his belt in the Papa John’s Trophy game against Everton in midweek following recent hamstring trouble.

Josh Dixon (knee) and teenage striker Sam Fishburn (dead leg) are further doubts.

Forest Green have no new injury concerns.

Baily Cargill was an unused substitute in last weekend’s goalless draw against Tranmere, having missed the win at Stevenage a fortnight ago because of an ankle complaint.

The defender will therefore be pushing for some game time at Brunton Park.

Udoka Godwin-Malife is back out running – and was involved in the pre-match warm-up against Tranmere – but the defender will not be rushed back into action following his broken collarbone.

