Carlisle striker Tristan Abrahams doubtful against Forest Green

Tristan Abrahams is once again a doubt for Carlisle ahead of their Sky Bet League Two match against Forest Green.

The striker missed last Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Sutton because of a foot injury sustained in training and seems likely to be absent once more.

Danny Devine will be pushing for a starting berth after getting more than an hour under his belt in the Papa John’s Trophy game against Everton in midweek following recent hamstring trouble.

Josh Dixon (knee) and teenage striker Sam Fishburn (dead leg) are further doubts.

Forest Green have no new injury concerns.

Baily Cargill was an unused substitute in last weekend’s goalless draw against Tranmere, having missed the win at Stevenage a fortnight ago because of an ankle complaint.

The defender will therefore be pushing for some game time at Brunton Park.

Udoka Godwin-Malife is back out running – and was involved in the pre-match warm-up against Tranmere – but the defender will not be rushed back into action following his broken collarbone.