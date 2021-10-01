Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021
‘We are a match for anyone’ at home, says Livingston’s Jack Fitzwater

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 3:56 pm
Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater, right, celebrates victory over Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater admits they are entering a period where picking up points is crucial after coming through what is likely to be their most difficult test of the season.

Livi played Celtic, Rangers and Hearts inside a week, beating the Hoops before two defeats.

They now host St Mirren before finishing their first round of cinch Premiership fixtures against St Johnstone, Ross County and Dundee United.

After a particularly difficult opening to their campaign, Fitzwater is determined to get some wins on the board, especially at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The centre-back said: “The game against Celtic, we put absolutely everything into it. We went again on the Wednesday night, we contained Rangers first half and then second half it was a couple of mistakes and we gifted them two goals.

“But then, to go again on Saturday, I just think none of us were at the races.

“To have three games in six days at any stage of the season is hard but to go against Celtic, Rangers and Hearts, they are all top sides. Hearts are unbeaten for a reason, Rangers are the champions and Celtic are always a tough side to beat.

“For whatever reason last Saturday we just didn’t get going from minute one to the last minute of the game.

“This weekend is massive. We knew before the Celtic game we had a run of fixtures now where we will look to pick up as many points as possible, especially our home games.

“If teams start coming here and fearing us before they even get on the pitch, then that’s what we have to do, because it gives us a lift and we know we are a match for anyone here.”

