Stevenage boss Alex Revell could make changes up front against Hartlepool

Stevenage boss Alex Revell could elect to shake up his frontline when Hartlepool visit the Lamex Stadium in Sky Bet League Two this weekend.

Boro have drawn a blank in their last couple of fixtures – a 4-0 at home to Forest Green a fortnight ago was followed by a goalless draw at Harrogate Town last weekend.

Luke Norris and Bruno Andrade will therefore be pushing for starting roles after dropping to the bench last Saturday, with Jamie Reid and Elliot Osborne preferred instead.

Stevenage have no new injury concerns.

Hartlepool are hopeful of having David Ferguson available for the trip south.

The defender missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Exeter because of a calf complaint but could be back in contention after returning to training.

Midfielder Gavan Holohan has been on the sidelines because of a groin problem and he is doubtful again while defender Gary Liddle will be absent because of tendonitis.

Pools are also without loan signing Tyler Burey, who has returned to parent club Millwall for treatment on a torn hamstring, although Joe Grey has returned to training after a back injury.