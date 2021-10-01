Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021
Stevenage boss Alex Revell could make changes up front against Hartlepool

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 4:24 pm
Luke Norris is pushing for a recall to Stevenage’s starting line-up (Simon Cooper/PA)
Stevenage boss Alex Revell could elect to shake up his frontline when Hartlepool visit the Lamex Stadium in Sky Bet League Two this weekend.

Boro have drawn a blank in their last couple of fixtures – a 4-0 at home to Forest Green a fortnight ago was followed by a goalless draw at Harrogate Town last weekend.

Luke Norris and Bruno Andrade will therefore be pushing for starting roles after dropping to the bench last Saturday, with Jamie Reid and Elliot Osborne preferred instead.

Stevenage have no new injury concerns.

Hartlepool are hopeful of having David Ferguson available for the trip south.

The defender missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Exeter because of a calf complaint but could be back in contention after returning to training.

Midfielder Gavan Holohan has been on the sidelines because of a groin problem and he is doubtful again while defender Gary Liddle will be absent because of tendonitis.

Pools are also without loan signing Tyler Burey, who has returned to parent club Millwall for treatment on a torn hamstring, although Joe Grey has returned to training after a back injury.

