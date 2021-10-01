Dundee United manager Tam Courts calls on his players to show consistency

Dundee United manager Tam Courts has challenged his team to prove they can show consistency as they take on a Ross County side he feels are in a false position.

United are looking to follow up their Dundee derby success and Celtic Park point in the cinch Premiership when they host a County side in search of their first win.

Courts told DUTV: “They have struggled for points but if you look at their performance levels they are actually performing really strongly just now.

“We had someone at their game at the weekend and we have watched them really closely, and there’s been three or four games where they possibly could have and should have got more points. So we know it’s going to be a really tough game.

“It’s a match that we are really motivated for as well because we never had any fans at Celtic Park last week and I think the fans will look forward to coming back and backing the boys at the weekend

“It’s just a huge significant game for me considering it’s the last match before the international break, the remainder of the top six are playing against each other, and we have actually got to prove we can put consistent performance and result levels together.”