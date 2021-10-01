Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021
Shaun Byrne insists Dundee’s scoring luck will turn

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 5:36 pm
Shaun Byrne, right, is sure Dundee are on the right road (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne insists there is no-one feeling sorry for themselves amid their poor run in front of goal.

James McPake’s side sit bottom of the cinch Premiership and have not scored for five games ahead of Saturday’s trip to face St Johnstone in Perth.

Byrne believes it might just take one goal or a bit of fortune to transform their season.

“We are still really upbeat at the moment,” the former Livingston player said.

“We are happy with the way we are playing, we are just not getting the rewards.

“We could have taken a point against Rangers last weekend but arguably we could have won the game as well.

“It just shows we are not far away from where we want to be. We are running the best team in the country to the last minute and they are time-wasting in the corner.

“It’s obviously not where we want to be but if you look at the bigger picture we are creating chances and playing well, and we have just got to keep believing in what we are doing, and things will turn.

“We are not putting the ball in the back of the net. It’s the hardest thing to do in football.

“But we are playing well, everybody’s spirits are good, we are still confident. It’s just getting that goal that can maybe change it for us and just kick on and get that first win.”

Dundee go into Saturday’s Tayside derby looking to avenge their recent Premier Sports Cup defeat against Saints.

“The game last week in the cup, we should have won,” Byrne said.

“Anybody who was at the game would have seen that. It’s just the fine margins at the moment, putting the ball in the net, maybe a wee bit of luck.

“Maybe it just needs to go in off somebody’s backside and I am sure we will go on from there.”

