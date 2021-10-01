Shaun Byrne insists Dundee’s scoring luck will turn

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne insists there is no-one feeling sorry for themselves amid their poor run in front of goal.

James McPake’s side sit bottom of the cinch Premiership and have not scored for five games ahead of Saturday’s trip to face St Johnstone in Perth.

Byrne believes it might just take one goal or a bit of fortune to transform their season.

“We are still really upbeat at the moment,” the former Livingston player said.

“We are happy with the way we are playing, we are just not getting the rewards.

“We could have taken a point against Rangers last weekend but arguably we could have won the game as well.

“It just shows we are not far away from where we want to be. We are running the best team in the country to the last minute and they are time-wasting in the corner.

“It’s obviously not where we want to be but if you look at the bigger picture we are creating chances and playing well, and we have just got to keep believing in what we are doing, and things will turn.

“We are not putting the ball in the back of the net. It’s the hardest thing to do in football.

“But we are playing well, everybody’s spirits are good, we are still confident. It’s just getting that goal that can maybe change it for us and just kick on and get that first win.”

Dundee go into Saturday’s Tayside derby looking to avenge their recent Premier Sports Cup defeat against Saints.

“The game last week in the cup, we should have won,” Byrne said.

“Anybody who was at the game would have seen that. It’s just the fine margins at the moment, putting the ball in the net, maybe a wee bit of luck.

“Maybe it just needs to go in off somebody’s backside and I am sure we will go on from there.”