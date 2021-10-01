Liam Craig set for new St Johnstone appearance record

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig will break the club’s all-time appearance record if he faces Dundee on Saturday.

Craig will overtake former team-mate Steven Anderson when he lands his 442nd appearance.

Saints are likely to be without James Brown (hamstring), Murray Davidson (back), Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Liam Gordon (knee) and Craig Bryson (knee) while Callum Hendry joined Kilmarnock on loan on Wednesday.

Dundee have a doubt over Leigh Griffiths after the striker went off against Rangers last weekend with an ankle complaint.

Fellow forward Alex Jakubiak is set to miss out after suffering a shoulder injury during an incident in Dundee city centre.

Midfielder Charlie Adam (groin) and striker Danny Mullen (ankle) remain on the sidelines.