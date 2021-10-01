Sport Adam Lewis missing for Livingstone with fractured metatarsal By Press Association October 1, 2021, 6:08 pm Adam Lewis has returned to Liverpool for surgery (Martin Rickett/PA) Adam Lewis has dropped out of the Livingston squad to face St Mirren in the cinch Premiership. The on-loan Liverpool player suffered a fractured metatarsal in training on Monday and faces 12 weeks out.Craig Sibbald (leg wound) and Jaze Kabia (knee) remain out while Scott Pittman is working to recover his fitness after injury. St Mirren’s Eamonn Brophy will be available for the trip to West Lothian. The Buddies striker came off with a head knock against Aberdeen last week but has recovered. Charles Dunne (hamstring) and Greg Kiltie (knee) remain on the sidelines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Steven Gerrard has doubts about duo ahead of Rangers’ match against Hibernian Aberdeen midfielder Teddy Jenks suspended for game with Celtic Marcus Fraser wants St Mirren to settle cup score against Livingston Jim Goodwin has high hopes for Connor Ronan and Jamie McGrath