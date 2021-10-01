Sport Charlie Mulgrew and Declan Glass eye Dundee United returns against Ross County By Press Association October 1, 2021, 6:15 pm Charlie Mulgrew is back for Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA) Dundee United welcome two players back for their cinch Premiership clash with Ross County. Charlie Mulgrew is fit again after missing the draw with former club Celtic while, Declan Glass is back in full training following a long-term absence. Liam Smith is nearing fitness and will just miss out but Marc McNulty remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Ross County have no fresh injuries ahead of the Tannadice encounter. Connor Randall is still working on strengthening his legs after an ankle problem. Jake Vokins remains working on his rehab following surgery on a broken foot. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Dundee United manager Tam Courts calls on his players to show consistency Ross County manager Malky Mackay backs his struggling side to come good Dundee United have quality to thrive in top-flight, says boss Tam Courts Celtic slip up again as Dundee United claim away point