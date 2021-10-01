Charlie Mulgrew and Declan Glass eye Dundee United returns against Ross County

Dundee United welcome two players back for their cinch Premiership clash with Ross County.

Charlie Mulgrew is fit again after missing the draw with former club Celtic while, Declan Glass is back in full training following a long-term absence.

Liam Smith is nearing fitness and will just miss out but Marc McNulty remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Ross County have no fresh injuries ahead of the Tannadice encounter.

Connor Randall is still working on strengthening his legs after an ankle problem.

Jake Vokins remains working on his rehab following surgery on a broken foot.