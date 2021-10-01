Sport Cowdenbeath hit back to snatch late point at Edinburgh By Press Association October 1, 2021, 9:46 pm Danny Handling, right, headed Edinburgh into a half-time lead (Graham Stuart/PA) Kris Renton’s late equaliser rescued Cowdenbeath a point in a 1-1 draw at Scottish League Two rivals Edinburgh. Former Norwich and Alloa forward Renton struck from close range in the 83rd minute after Danny Handling’s early far-post header had given Edinburgh a half-time lead. Both sides missed chances in either half, while the point lifted Cowdenbeath off the foot of the table and Edinburgh climbed up to fourth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Brentford hit back twice to snatch point in thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool Kelty Hearts remain unbeaten at top of table after beating Stranraer Scottish Cup round-up: Brora and Rothes record impressive away wins, as Craig Campbell signals interest in taking Cattachs job permanently Stranraer secure first win after beating Cowdenbeath