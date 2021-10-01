Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Michael O’Neill delighted with Stoke’s development after victory over West Brom

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 10:56 pm
Michael O’Neill’s Stoke edged West Brom (Tim Goode/PA)
Michael O’Neill’s Stoke edged West Brom (Tim Goode/PA)

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill is delighted with how his team is developing following Friday night’s narrow 1-0 Championship victory over leaders West Brom.

Jacob Brown wasted a glorious chance to put the Potters ahead when he hit the post after nine minutes and Darnell Furlong’s comical own goal was chalked off for a foul five minutes before the break.

Mario Vrancic hit the crossbar with a free-kick at the start of the second half before England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone saved a Sam Surridge penalty – but Nick Powell finally got the breakthrough when he chipped the goalkeeper with 11 minutes to go.

“The most important thing for me is where we are as a team and that we keep developing as a team,” he said.

“We have shown a lot of positives as a team, how we play and the quality of our play.

“It was a great performance. We knew it would be tough and the key was to try and not get dragged into a war.

“We came under pressure but when we got our build-up play right, we created some good chances.

“We wish we had taken one earlier than we did but we created more than enough chances to take the game.

“As a team, how we played and how we defended was excellent.

“You look at past games when chances have gone begging and it’s about winning games like this and winning tight matches.

“Hopefully we will gain more belief from this win – that is what this league is about.

“The belief was there from everyone right through the team and it was a great three points.”

On Powell, he added: “The system we are playing suits Nick Powell. He has been very receptive and very disciplined in how he plays.

“When he plays like that there is a responsibility as a team to get the ball to him in those areas and he will always cause problems.”

Albion boss Valerien Ismael admitted his side had been beaten by the better team.

“I think that tonight it was not good enough to pretend to get more,” he said. “We saw a lot of mistakes from our side and I think it is always a sign of tiredness.

“We didn’t match the performance we put in against Cardiff. We lost too many balls in the pocket.

“Stoke were the better team tonight and they deserved to win.

“We did not create enough chances and did not keep the ball in the danger areas. We hesitated a lot in many areas and that is the reason why the performance was average.

“We need to give 100 percent all the time and tonight is a lesson that we can learn from. We always need to stay on our level, even when the performance is not good like tonight.

“When it is like this you don’t make mistakes and then we take a point that could be a good point.

“There were too many mistakes and the performance was not good enough. We need to recover and prepare for the next game against Birmingham.

“We tried to play but we lost the ball and it’s as simple as that. After that you need to run after it and Stoke was the best team we have played so far.

“You see the quality in the Championship and we need to raise the quality.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal