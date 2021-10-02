Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bees are buzzing after battling display against Liverpool, says Thomas Frank

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 9:34 am
Thomas Frank believes Brentford are full of confidence after they hit back twice to secure a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool (Ashley Western/PA)
Thomas Frank believes Brentford are full of confidence after they hit back twice to secure a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

The Bees have impressed in their maiden Premier League campaign and currently sit in ninth place with two wins and three draws from their opening six matches.

They announced their arrival in the English top-flight with a memorable 2-0 win over Arsenal, which Frank ranks above the draw with Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders in terms of significance.

He said: “I still think I would go with the Arsenal game (as more important) because that was the opening game of the season and we didn’t know what would hit us and the Premier League didn’t know what would come from us. I think we proved on that day that we could do something.

Brentford v Arsenal – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Beating Arsenal was a big moment for Thomas Frank and his players (Nick Potts/PA)

“But, of course, it’s just another statement and a performance that we’ve put in where we actually went toe to toe with Liverpool in spells.

“Then when you look at the result Liverpool had with Porto it just puts it even more into perspective.”

Brentford travel across the capital to face another in-form side in David Moyes’ West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Hammers have three wins from six in the league, and they are leading their Europa League group.

“Definitely that (the Liverpool game) was a confidence boost. But I think the most promising thing is that we’ve been very consistent in our performances,” Frank said.

“So that was the sixth performance in a row where we’ve performed well in terms of competing on and off the ball, good work ethic, pressed forward – all of that and we did it against the top of the league Liverpool.

“We need to perform again on Saturday and hopefully get something out of the game.”

