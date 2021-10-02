Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

On this day in 2019: Dina Asher-Smith wins the 200m at the World Championships

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 1:30 pm
On this day two years ago, Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win World Championships sprint gold (Martin Rickett/PA)
On this day two years ago, Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win World Championships sprint gold.

The then 23-year-old won gold in the 200 metres final in Doha to secure her own piece of history.

Her time of 21.88 secured her first individual senior title at world level.

In 2019, Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win World Championships sprint gold
Asher-Smith’s title made her just the seventh woman to win gold for Great Britain in the championships’ history after Fatima Whitbread, Liz McColgan, Sally Gunnell, Paula Radcliffe, Christine Ohuruogu and Jessica Ennis-Hill.

She had been the favourite for victory going into the race, but it was a reduced field after the defending champion Dafne Schippers was among those who withdrew from the event.

Asher-Smith came fourth in the 200m in London two years previously after battling back from a broken foot.

Asher-Smith became just the seventh woman to win gold for Great Britain in the championships' history
She also took silver in the 100m in 2019 and at the time she said: “It means so much to have done that in the 200m but to have gone well in the 100m, an event I have not run at this level before, to be up there with the best women in the world means so much to me.”

It was a huge marker to lay down ahead of the Olympics, which were due to be held the following year before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to be postponed.

Unfortunately, Asher-Smith had an injury-ravaged 2021 season and left Tokyo with just a 4x100m bronze.

Her individual dreams were wrecked by a serious hamstring injury sustained at the British trials in June and she failed to reach the 100m final before pulling out of the 200m.

