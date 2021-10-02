Five-star Torquay cruise past Wealdstone

Torquay swept past Wealdstone 5-0 with four goals in the first half of their National League win at Plainmoor.

Midfielder Tom Lapslie headed the Gulls into an 11th minute lead, which Dan Holman added to just six minutes later following a knockdown from a corner.

Armani Little nodded home a third on the half-hour and then blasted over from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.

Defender Joe Lewis, though, drilled a long-range effort into the top corner during first-half stoppage time to wrap things up before the break.

Holman scored his second of the match in the 68th minute after latching onto a stray pass from Stones keeper George Wickens.