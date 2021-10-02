Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ilias Chair grabs winner as QPR edge out Preston in five-goal thriller

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:09 pm
Ilias Chair won the game for QPR (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ilias Chair scored the winner as QPR came from behind to beat Preston 3-2 in a thrilling match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Lyndon Dykes put the hosts ahead and Emil Riis Jakobsen equalised for Preston, who had drawn their previous five league matches.

Josh Earl’s first senior goal put the visitors ahead in the opening minute of the second half but Rangers scored twice in the space of three minutes to turn the match in their favour.

Defender Jimmy Dunne levelled after 71 minutes and Chair then struck to send the west London side into the international break with a healthy 18 points.

A counter-attack initiated by goalkeeper Seny Dieng led to QPR going ahead in the 17th minute.

Dieng threw the ball out to Chair, who galloped into the Preston half and found Andre Gray.

Greg Cunningham failed to deal with Gray’s first-time cross into the penalty area and Dykes capitalised by digging the ball out from under the Preston defender to score his fourth goal of the season.

But QPR were themselves undone by a counter-attack 10 minutes later.

They have been exciting to watch under boss Mark Warburton but often defensively vulnerable.

The R’s are the only team to have scored in all of their Championship matches this season – and have found the net in 25 consecutive games in all competitions.

However, they have a tendency to dominate possession and then concede goals against the run of play and it was a familiar story when Jakobsen equalised with his eighth goal of the campaign.

Sean Maguire swung in a fine ball from the left towards the Danish striker, who got away from Dunne and slotted the ball through the legs of Dieng.

QPR’s defensive shortcomings were evident again as they conceded straight after the interval.

Again Maguire was involved, sending in a cross which cannoned off Dieng’s shin towards Earl, presenting him with a simple tap-in.

Rangers thought they had levelled when Dykes headed in Rob Dickie’s cross, but the striker was offside.

They did draw level shortly afterwards when Chair’s free-kick ricocheted towards Dunne, who netted from close range.

Dykes did superbly in the build-up to the winner, showing great determination to nod the ball back to Charlie Austin despite being on the ground.

Austin’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Daniel Iversen but the ball then fell to Chair, who fired home.

