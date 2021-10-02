Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Chris Kane bags brace as St Johnstone ease past Dundee in Tayside derby

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:11 pm
Christopher Kane netted a first-half brace for St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris Kane scored a quick-fire first-half brace as St Johnstone claimed maximum points from a 3-1 cinch Premiership victory over Dundee in a dominant display from the hosts in the Tayside derby.

Kane bagged his double inside an nine-minute period in the opening period before Stevie May put any possible Dundee resolve to bed early in the second half.

The visitors netted a consolation through Ryan Sweeney with 15 minutes left to end an unwanted record of five games without a goal prior to the match.

It was a victory befitting for Liam Craig, who became St Johnstone’s record appearance holder – beating Steven Anderson – in featuring for the 442nd time. Craig was rewarded for this outstanding achievement by getting the captain’s armband for the day.

The home side took the lead after 31 minutes as Shaun Rooney detected Michael O’Halloran in space on the right-hand side before finding Kane, who blasted an excellent first-time effort into the net.

Kane made it 2-0 nine minutes later after David Wotherspoon cut the Dundee defence open from the right with May finding space before sending a lovely delivery across goal and finding the talisman for his brace.

St Johnstone continued their dominance early in the second half and May turned from provider to goalscorer 45 seconds after the restart to extend the hosts’ lead further.

Dundee were found exposed again on the right flank and O’Halloran found May, who picked out the bottom corner with a cute finish.

Proceedings then began to hit a lull, however, the home side were in search for more with Rooney coming close with a speculative 35-yard effort which goalkeeper Adam Legzdins gathered with ease.

Rooney was unlucky not to score from a set-piece like he did from his exploits at Dens Park in the corresponding fixture 10 days ago as his stinging header towards goal was cleared off the line by Paul McGowan.

Dundee pulled a goal back after 74 minutes, ending a goal drought that amassed five matches.

Paul McMullan delivered a great delivery from the left finding Sweeney, who rose well to guide the ball beyond the reach of Zander Clark for Dundee’s first goal at McDiarmid Park since December 2017.

The visitors continued to ask St Johnstone questions in an attempt to retrieve something from the match in the closing stages.

A McMullan cross from the left found Cammy Kerr, who sent a downward header towards goal but Clark pushed the ball past the side-netting to the relief of St Johnstone who moved up to eighth, while their opponents remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

