Port Vale hit back late on for dramatic win over Leyton Orient

Port Vale scored twice in injury time to win 3-2 in a thriller against Leyton Orient.

After conceding in the 86th minute, Vale found a 90th-minute equaliser through debutant Dennis Politic before Jamie Proctor scored a dramatic winner.

Orient thought they had won it late on when full-back Tom James – available to play despite having been reported as suspended for having received five yellow cards this season – struck from distance.

James Wilson put the hosts ahead after just six minutes. Proctor made a superb run to the back post and kept the play alive when he lofted it into the six-yard box for Wilson to calmly head it past the keeper. The defence of Orient was nowhere to be seen and they were completely outdone by the initial ball in from James Gibbons.

Dan Jones’ own goal levelled the game at the hour mark and James, shortly after adding to his tally of bookings, scored what would have been a hugely controversial winner in the circumstances.

But Politic struck from the edge of the box and Proctor was then found in space inside the box by David Worrall and smashed it into the top left corner to secure three points.