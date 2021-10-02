Barnet and Halifax share the National League points

Halifax were held to a goalless National League draw by lowly Barnet at the Hive Stadium.

Both sides went into the half-time break with the scored deadlocked at 0-0 after an evenly contested first half.

The pick of the chances came when Kian Flanagan and Adam Marriott linked up cleverly to find an opening for Mitch Brundle, who forced a save from Halifax’s Sam Johnson.

Openings in the second half were few and far between in what proved to be a frustrating game for both sides in a tight affair between two teams at contrasting ends of the table.

The result means the West Yorkshire outfit have moved up to fourth spot whilst Barnet pick up a valuable point and remain one position above the drop zone.