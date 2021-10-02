Sport Barnet and Halifax share the National League points By Press Association October 2, 2021, 5:22 pm Barnet hold Halifax to a 0-0 draw at the Hive Stadium (Peter Byrne/PA) Halifax were held to a goalless National League draw by lowly Barnet at the Hive Stadium. Both sides went into the half-time break with the scored deadlocked at 0-0 after an evenly contested first half. The pick of the chances came when Kian Flanagan and Adam Marriott linked up cleverly to find an opening for Mitch Brundle, who forced a save from Halifax’s Sam Johnson. Openings in the second half were few and far between in what proved to be a frustrating game for both sides in a tight affair between two teams at contrasting ends of the table. The result means the West Yorkshire outfit have moved up to fourth spot whilst Barnet pick up a valuable point and remain one position above the drop zone. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aldershot game abandoned due to waterlogged pitch with Wrexham 2-0 up Halifax climb to fifth after victory over Aldershot Barnet earn first win of the season with victory over Weymouth Michael Cheek maintains scoring record in Bromley’s win over Barnet