Blackpool continue good run with derby victory over Blackburn

Blackpool made it three wins from four after they defeated Blackburn 2-1 in a hotly-contested Lancashire derby at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines led 2-0 at half time as Shayne Lavery scored his fifth goal of the campaign before Jerry Yates added their second.

Blackburn reduced the deficit early in the second half through the Championship’s in-form striker Ben Brereton Diaz, who has six goals in his last three matches.

But their efforts to claim a point proved futile as they succumbed to a second consecutive league defeat for the first time this season.

Blackpool took an early lead as Lavery capitalised on a mistake from Tyler Magloire before his shot deflected off Daniel Ayala and looped over Thomas Kaminski.

Neil Critchley’s side doubled their advantage through substitute Yates, who had only been on the pitch for two minutes when he anticipated the rebound from Gary Madine’s header to poke home from close range.

Blackburn responded after the break and pulled one back through Brereton Diaz, who got his tenth league goal of the campaign.

Blackburn were suddenly in the ascendancy and both Joe Rothwell and Brereton Diaz tried their luck from distance.

Blackpool suffered a setback when goalkeeper Chris Maxwell was forced off in the 62nd minute.

Blackburn continued to press for an equaliser, Tayo Edun going close as he attempted a low cross to the back post that trickled wide.

Tony Mowbray’s side thought they had secured a dramatic equaliser in the closing stages when a deep cross directed towards the Brereton Diaz was creeping under the crossbar, but substitute goalkeeper Stuart Moore bravely claimed the ball to deny the forward.