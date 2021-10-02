Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spoils shared as Luton and Huddersfield play out goalless Championship stalemate

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:27 pm
Luton and Huddersfield earned a point each on Saturday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Luton could not follow up their 5-0 midweek thrashing of Coventry with another goal-laden performance as they played out a goalless Championship draw with Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon.

Hatters defender Kal Naismith missed an early chance from 40 yards on a sodden surface, but the ball skidded wide, while team-mate Harry Cornick’s angled effort was gathered by visiting goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

The Terriers’ only real opening early on saw Danny Ward volley an effort wide, while Luton created the best chance when Amari’i Bell picked up a loose header to burst into the area, but disappointingly dragged his shot across goal.

Luke Berry could not quite divert his chance on target when arriving at the far post to meet James Bree’s cross, while Ward was the only one having any sighters for the Terriers, shanking an effort well wide from outside the box.

With six minutes to go until half-time, Luton came within inches of a deserved lead. Cornick did brilliantly on the right to beat his man and put in a cross which Bell met a few yards from goal, but could somehow only volley the ball against the post.

Elijah Adebayo then had a go at breaking the deadlock but his low shot was well gathered by Nicholls under pressure from the lurking home forwards.

After the break, the visitors started strongly, as they began to come into the contest as an attacking force, Josh Koroma’s shot deflecting and allowing Simon Sluga to save.

Cornick then saw his long-range effort deflected behind, but Huddersfield were within a whisker of taking the lead on the hour mark when Danel Sinani went for the top corner with a curling attempt but narrowly missed.

Sinani had another attempt on goal moments later from even further out, only finding the midriff of Sluga, as team-mate Scott High let fly from outside the box – when he had others better placed – but his effort did not test the Luton keeper.

Bell put on a run of his own after being picked out by Luton substitute Henri Lansbury, the visiting defence doing their job, while the Hatters’ replacement then had a go himself after Nicholls punched Bree’s corner out to him, only to slip and skew his volley wide.

With time running out, Huddersfield might have won it as full-back Harry Toffolo was played in by Koroma’s clever reverse ball but, from a tight angle, he got underneath his shot and lifted the ball over the top.

Late on, Lansbury’s high hanging cross was easily dealt with by Nicholls as both sides had to make do with a point.

