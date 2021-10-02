Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021
Stevenage back to winning ways against Hartlepool

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:28 pm
Elliott List continued his fine scoring form (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Elliott List continued his fine scoring form (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Stevenage ended their barren run as goals from Jamie Reid and Elliott List were enough to beat Hartlepool 2-0.

Reid’s 21st-minute stunner set Boro on their way, with List’s fifth goal of the season 31 seconds into the second half giving Alex Revell’s side their first win in eight games.

Pools had the better of the first half, Luke Molyneux heading over before Matty Daly and Mark Shelton had goal-bound shots blocked.

But it was Boro who went in front when Jake Reeves found Reid, who unleashed a stunning left-foot shot into the top corner.

Reid was almost at it again seven minutes later as some great footwork opened up the defence only for Luke Hendrie to make a goal-saving block.

A brilliant double save by Ben Killip denied List at the end of the first half but there was nothing the keeper could after the restart when the striker finished nicely.

It should have been 3-0 when List set up Elliott Osborne, who fired over, but Boro comfortably held on to earn the three points.

