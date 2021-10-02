Stevenage back to winning ways against Hartlepool

Stevenage ended their barren run as goals from Jamie Reid and Elliott List were enough to beat Hartlepool 2-0.

Reid’s 21st-minute stunner set Boro on their way, with List’s fifth goal of the season 31 seconds into the second half giving Alex Revell’s side their first win in eight games.

Pools had the better of the first half, Luke Molyneux heading over before Matty Daly and Mark Shelton had goal-bound shots blocked.

But it was Boro who went in front when Jake Reeves found Reid, who unleashed a stunning left-foot shot into the top corner.

Reid was almost at it again seven minutes later as some great footwork opened up the defence only for Luke Hendrie to make a goal-saving block.

A brilliant double save by Ben Killip denied List at the end of the first half but there was nothing the keeper could after the restart when the striker finished nicely.

It should have been 3-0 when List set up Elliott Osborne, who fired over, but Boro comfortably held on to earn the three points.