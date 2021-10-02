Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon leave it late to beat Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:31 pm
Ben Gladwin struck from the penalty spot (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Late goals from Ben Gladwin and Harry McKirdy earned Swindon a 3-1 League Two win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

The home side took a 17th-minute lead when a measured pass inside the full-back from Antony Evans set up right winger Harry Anderson to net with a well-placed drive.

But Swindon stormed back in the second half, with Jack Payne equalising in the 57th minute with a low half-volley after controlling the ball on his chest inside the box.

Gladwin netted from the spot five minutes from time after McKirdy’s volley had been blocked by the arm of Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour, who was sent off for a second yellow card.

Substitute McKirdy capitalised on a dreadful handling error by Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw to seal the points with a close-range finish after 87 minutes.

Swindon wasted good first-half situations as Alex Gilbert was denied by a brave smothering save from Belshaw when clean through the middle 10 minutes from the interval.

It was a satisfying result for Town boss Ben Garner, who was sacked by Rovers 11 months ago.

