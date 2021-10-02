Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ten-man Hamilton hold on to humble leaders

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:33 pm
Hamilton played host to Inverness (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hamilton secured their second cinch Championship win of the season by beating leaders Inverness 2-1 at home, despite playing most of the game with 10 men.

Caley Thistle, unbeaten in seven league games prior to this weekend, fell behind after just five minutes when Lewis Smith fired home an unstoppable shot.

Hamilton then doubled their lead in the 26th minute when Andrew Ryan turned smartly and scored from the edge of the area.

Four minutes later the home side were reduced to 10 men when Reegan Mimnaugh was sent off for a second bookable offence following a poor tackle on Roddy MacGregor.

Inverness pushed to find a way back into the game but Hamilton stood firm, with Michael Gardyne’s goal in added time merely a consolation for the visitors.

